Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,065 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Aspen Technology worth $123,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

