Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Tetra Tech worth $133,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,183,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

