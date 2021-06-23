Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,595 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Trex worth $124,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

