Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,221 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Assurant worth $142,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.84. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.