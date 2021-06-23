Geoffrey Peter Robillard Sells 117,746 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100.

Geoffrey Peter Robillard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24.

On Monday, April 12th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22.

TSE DOL traded down C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.86. 525,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,528. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

DOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

