Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 34,842.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 596,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gevo were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.24.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

