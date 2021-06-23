GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 866,631 shares.The stock last traded at $31.98 and had previously closed at $31.40.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,849,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,144.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

