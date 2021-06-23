Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,561,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,241 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $424,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 720,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,587,000 after buying an additional 54,174 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. 95,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,507. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

