Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.47. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 21,511 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.07 million and a P/E ratio of -51.11.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,829,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,159,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,166,809. Insiders purchased 4,859,000 shares of company stock worth $1,993,390 in the last 90 days.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

