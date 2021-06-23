GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Up to $39.08

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.08, but opened at $40.20. GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 136,678 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

