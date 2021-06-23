Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Stake Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 357,196 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

BOTZ opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.