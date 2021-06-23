Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,733,000 after acquiring an additional 740,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $117.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,562. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

