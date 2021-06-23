Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. 2,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,868. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50.

