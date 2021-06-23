Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $44,000 in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,830. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

