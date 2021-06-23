Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. 56,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,710. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

