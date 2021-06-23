Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $20,761,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,578.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.62. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.84 and a 52 week high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

