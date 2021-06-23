good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. 420,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,229,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

A number of research firms have commented on GDNP. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get good natured Products alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$217.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.