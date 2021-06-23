Gourmet Galaxy Hits One Day Volume of $464,719.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $464,719.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00618451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00078382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

