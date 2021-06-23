Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 29,200 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

