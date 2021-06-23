Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

