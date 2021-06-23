Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

