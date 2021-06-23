Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $1,501,950.00. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,360. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

