Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 54.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the period. WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 68,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.86.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

