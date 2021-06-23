Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 41,038 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,038 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $729.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

