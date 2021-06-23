Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

GIB stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.