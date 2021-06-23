Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Director Peter Wang Sells 500,000 Shares

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $610,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,145. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.10. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

