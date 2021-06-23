Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Market Cap Hits $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.42 or 0.00614482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00078508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00039449 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.