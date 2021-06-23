Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.78.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.33. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after purchasing an additional 705,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.