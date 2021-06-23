Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.63 and last traded at C$43.13. 774,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,236,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.27 to C$0.24 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,299.26, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.63 million.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

