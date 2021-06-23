Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.10) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 145.05 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £468.01 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.89. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 151.46 ($1.98). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

