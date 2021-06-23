Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $28,791,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

