Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $139,780,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $95,832,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $28,791,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

HAS opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

