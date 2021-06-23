Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Hauppauge Digital shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 3,428 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP)

Hauppauge Digital Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hauppauge Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hauppauge Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.