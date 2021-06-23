Head-To-Head Analysis: Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Groupon alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Groupon and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 3 0 2.25 Tremor International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Groupon currently has a consensus price target of $44.88, suggesting a potential downside of 1.11%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Tremor International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -4.58% -25.13% -1.77% Tremor International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Groupon and Tremor International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $1.42 billion 0.93 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -15.49 Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tremor International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Summary

Groupon beats Tremor International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers. It serves advertisers and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in June 2019. Tremor International Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.