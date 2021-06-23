Head-To-Head Comparison: Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) versus Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Franklin Mining and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Newmont 21.77% 10.18% 5.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Mining and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont 0 4 7 0 2.64

Newmont has a consensus target price of $69.18, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Mining and Newmont’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newmont $11.50 billion 4.38 $2.83 billion $2.66 23.65

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmont beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

