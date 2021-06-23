Head to Head Contrast: Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) versus JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newegg Commerce and JD.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 65.16 -$3.24 million N/A N/A JD.com $114.30 billion 0.86 $7.57 billion $1.21 60.58

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

Newegg Commerce has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Newegg Commerce and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A JD.com 0 2 12 1 2.93

JD.com has a consensus price target of $100.11, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. Given JD.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A JD.com 6.46% 7.14% 3.26%

Summary

JD.com beats Newegg Commerce on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc. owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products. The company also provides Newegg Logistics, a logistics solution to help e-commerce sellers and organizations streamline order fulfillment, shipment, and returns. It serves corporations, businesses, and individuals. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a partnership with Payability, Inc. to launch Newegg Capital, a tech-enabled working capital solution for marketplace sellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc. operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OCT pharmaceutical products, nutritional supplements, healthcare services, and other healthcare equipment; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products and installation and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party merchants to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing, and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, third-party merchants, and other business partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers, as well as online-to-offline solutions. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2020, JD.com, Inc. operated fulfillment centers with a network of approximately 900 warehouses in various counties and districts in China. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

