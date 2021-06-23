Head-To-Head Review: Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.8% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eneti and Danaos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.33 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -1.06 Danaos $461.59 million 3.32 $153.55 million $7.18 10.44

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Danaos pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danaos pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eneti and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00 Danaos 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Danaos has a consensus price target of $44.42, suggesting a potential downside of 40.76%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Danaos.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Danaos 86.41% 17.64% 6.74%

Summary

Danaos beats Eneti on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

