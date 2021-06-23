Head to Head Review: VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) vs. Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Roche alerts:

This table compares Roche and VYNE Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche $64.54 billion 4.97 $15.25 billion $2.65 17.66 VYNE Therapeutics $20.99 million 8.79 -$255.57 million ($7.88) -0.46

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than VYNE Therapeutics. VYNE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Roche and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A VYNE Therapeutics -1,009.70% -375.26% -195.98%

Volatility and Risk

Roche has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Roche shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Roche and VYNE Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 2 8 2 0 2.00 VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 484.96%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Roche.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation. The company also offers in vitro diagnostics solutions for indications, such as cardiology, hematology, blood donor screening, coagulation, infectious disease, gynecology, oncology, and women's health. In addition, it supplies diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in the diverse research market. Roche Holding AG has collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for COVID-19; a license and collaboration agreement with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Xofluza, as well as SemaThera Inc. to develop biologicals for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and other ischemic retinal diseases; and has collaboration with Affimed N.V to study AFM24 in combination with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor in EGFR expressing solid tumors. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults. It is also developing FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.