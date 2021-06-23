Head to Head Survey: Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) versus LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

LifeMD has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concord Medical Services has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LifeMD and Concord Medical Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $37.29 million 8.82 -$58.65 million ($4.44) -2.79 Concord Medical Services $28.49 million 4.50 -$44.10 million N/A N/A

Concord Medical Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeMD.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and Concord Medical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -132.56% N/A -652.43% Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LifeMD and Concord Medical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeMD presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.10%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Summary

LifeMD beats Concord Medical Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. LifeMD sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services. It also offers other treatments and diagnostic services comprising electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy; thermotherapy for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy; ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer; stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, including developing treatment protocols for doctors; and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, as well as tele-consulting services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company establishes the Beijing Proton Medical Center that provides radiotherapy treatment options to cancer patients; and other specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 30 centers based in 20 hospitals in 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

