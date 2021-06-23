Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after buying an additional 239,532 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

