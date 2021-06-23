Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Arvinas worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 799.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Arvinas by 15.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 77,854 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 501.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARVN. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

