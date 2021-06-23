Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1,436.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.