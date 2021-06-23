Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.12 Million in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 297,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $47,228,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,139 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,106,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,905,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 560.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 913,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 775,014 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $775.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

