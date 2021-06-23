Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 500,000 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000.

NASDAQ LCAAU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

