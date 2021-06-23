Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 785.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

