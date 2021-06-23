Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,239 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,046 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 71,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $267.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

