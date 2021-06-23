Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $190.42 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00034103 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00193806 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006409 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,805,029,156 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

