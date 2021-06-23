Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $217.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $178.83 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

