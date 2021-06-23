Helium One Global’s (HE1) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Helium One Global (LON:HE1)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON HE1 traded up GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 21.74 ($0.28). 10,055,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,446,966. Helium One Global has a 52 week low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).
Helium One Global Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.