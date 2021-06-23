Helium One Global’s (HE1) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Helium One Global (LON:HE1)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON HE1 traded up GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 21.74 ($0.28). 10,055,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,446,966. Helium One Global has a 52 week low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

