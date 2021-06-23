HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €104.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.21 ($104.96).

ETR:HFG opened at €80.32 ($94.49) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.62. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of €85.48 ($100.56). The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

